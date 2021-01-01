From kovacs
Kovacs P1143-066-L Obscurity Single Light 8" High Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Frosted Glass Shade - ADA Compliant Black Outdoor Lighting
Advertisement
Kovacs P1143-066-L Obscurity Single Light 8" High Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Frosted Glass Shade - ADA Compliant FeaturesIncludes a glass interior shade covered with a metal frameIntegrated 14 watt LED lightingCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for wet locationsMeets ADA standardsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8"Width: 8"Depth: 3-3/4"Extension: 3-3/4"Product Weight: 3.3 lbsShade Height: 7-5/8"Shade Width: 6-1/4"Shade Depth: 2-3/8"Backplate Height: 7-7/8"Backplate Width: 7-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 14 wattsWattage: 14 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 93CRIAverage Hours: 30000Lumens: 247 Black