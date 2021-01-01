From pulse
Pulse P1021 Aloha Single Handle Showerpanel with 2 Body Sprays and Rain Style Shower Head Brushed Stainless Steel Showers Retrofit Showers Single
Advertisement
Pulse P1021 Aloha Single Handle Showerpanel with 2 Body Sprays and Rain Style Shower Head Aloha Single Handle Showerpanel with 2 Body Sprays and Rain Style Shower Head Dimensions: 38.5"H x 4" W x 14.5" DProduct Weight: 11 lbs.Shower Head: 7" Rain Style ABS ConstructionHand Shower: Spray Function ABS Construction with PVC Wand HoseMixing Valve Not IncludedNumber of Bodysprays: 2Flow Rate: 2.5 gallons-per-minute Single Handle Brushed Stainless Steel