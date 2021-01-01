From vaxcel lighting
Vaxcel Lighting P0242 Huntley Single Light 12" Wide Pendant with A Glass Shade Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Vaxcel Lighting P0242 Huntley Single Light 12" Wide Pendant with A Glass Shade The Huntley is a timeless collection inspired by mid-century small-town aesthetics. The vintage school house glass is the focal point of this design. Features Comes with all mounting hardware required Steel construction will ensure reliable performance for year to come Comes with a glass shade (1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required Includes (1) 3", (1) 6", and (3) 12" downrods Recommended for use with Vintage Edison bulb Dimmable with compatible dimming bulbs ETL rated for damp locations Covered under Vaxcel Lighting's limited 1 year limited warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 11-3/4" Width: 12" Depth: 12" Product Weight: 5.06 lbs Shade Height: 3-1/2" Shade Width: 12" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 60 watts Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Shape: A19 Bulb Included: No Oil Rubbed Bronze