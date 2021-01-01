From vaxcel lighting
Vaxcel Lighting P0203 Mea Single Light 5" Wide Mini Pendant Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Vaxcel Lighting P0203 Mea Single Light 5" Wide Mini Pendant The Mea collection is simple yet defined, with curving lines playfully accenting the fixture. The casual but modern styling makes an inviting statement in any room. Recommended use of frosted bulb for best appearance.FeaturesCrafted from steelComes with an etched white glass shadeRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbIncludes (1) 3", (1) 6", and (3) 12" downrodsCapable of being dimmed CUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 19-1/4"Minimum Height: 19-1/4"Maximum Height: 67-1/4"Width: 5"Product Weight: 3.6 lbsWire Length: 144"Shade Height: 5"Shade Width: 5"Shade Diameter: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Satin Nickel