Vaxcel Lighting P0202 Metropolis Single Light 6-1/2" Wide Mini Pendant Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Vaxcel Lighting P0202 Metropolis Single Light 6-1/2" Wide Mini Pendant Contemporary styling combined with modern sophistication. Gather around and enjoy the simple beauty of this understated, yet welcoming collection. Strong satin nickel design combined with etched white glass, creates a dramatic yet casual effect.FeaturesCrafted from steelComes with an etched white glass shadeRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbIncludes (1) 3", (1) 6", and (3) 12" downrodsCapable of being dimmed CUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 9-1/2"Minimum Height: 9-1/2"Maximum Height: 54-1/2"Width: 6-1/2"Product Weight: 5.1 lbsWire Length: 144"Shade Height: 5"Shade Width: 6-1/2"Shade Diameter: 6-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Satin Nickel