Houzer P-175U Quartztone Series Under-Mount Double-Bowl Granite Kitchen Sink, Midnite

The Houzer Quartztone P-175U Double-Bowl Sink is a marvelous incorporation of form and function. The gracefully arcing back wall not only beautifies the sink, but also creates a larger more natural workspace. The low divider in the middle of the sink allows for seamless multitasking efficiency between bowls and also allows for easier maneuvering of long handled kitchenware. All of these excellent features packaged in Quartztone's proprietary granite composite that is three times harder than natural granite and 100 percent pore free, ensuring a naturally antibacterial and hygienic UV stable surface.