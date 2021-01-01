Make your place more pleasant for you and your pet pal with the XPOWER P-150N Freshen Aire 500 CFM 3 Speed Scented Mini Mighty Air Mover. This scented air mover is the paw-fect way to eliminate odors from your four-legged friend’s favorite space! It features three speeds, an air purifying negative ion switch and a refillable fragrance cartridge to help improve air quality. Equipped with a convenient timer, this negative ion air mover also includes a sample set of fragrance beads that are sure to please you and your furry buddy!