Olympia Faucets P-1250 Accent 1.5 GPM Tub and Shower Trim Package - Includes Single Function Shower Head Valve Trim and Tub Spout Polished Chrome

Olympia Faucets P-1250 Accent 1.5 GPM Tub and Shower Trim Package - Includes Single Function Shower Head, Valve Trim, and Tub Spout Discover beautifully designed kitchen and bath faucets from Olympia Faucets. Olympia faucets exceed regulatory standards, are easy to install, water efficient, durable and backed by aLifetime Warranty.Included Components:Single function shower head6" ABS shower arm5-1/4" metal tub spoutOlympia Faucets P-1250 Features:Covered under Olympia Faucets' limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of brass ensuring durability and dependabilityCoordinates with products from the Accent line seamlesslyPremier finishing process - finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through everyday useSingle function shower headSingle function cartridge - one handle controls both volume and temperatureDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsAll hardware required for installation is includedADA compliantValve Trim Specifications:Valve Trim Dimensions: 3-1/8" H x 3-1/8" WComplete with rough-in valve systemShower Head Specifications:Single function shower headShower Head Flow Rate (GPM): 1.5 gallons-per-minuteShower Head Width: 2-5/16"Shower Head Height: 3-1/2"Shower Arm Reach: 6"Tub Spout Specifications:Tub Spout Reach: 5-1/4"Integrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applicationsUnrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tub Pressure Balanced Polished Chrome