From olympia faucets
Olympia Faucets P-1131T Accent Deck Mounted 7-1/2" Reach Roman Tub Filler Polished Chrome Faucet Roman Tub Double Handle
Advertisement
Olympia Faucets P-1131T Accent Deck Mounted 7-1/2" Reach Roman Tub Filler Discover beautifully designed kitchen and bath faucets from Olympia Faucets. Olympia faucets exceed regulatory standards, are easy to install, water efficient, durable and backed by aLifetime Warranty.Olympia Faucets P-1131T Feature:Covered under Olympia Faucets' limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of brassCoordinates with products from the Accent line seamlesslyWidespread installation - 3 hole faucet with 8" - 16" centersDual handles operate with 1/4 turn2 handles included with faucetAll hardware required for installation is includedADA compliantOlympia Faucets P-1131T Specifications:Height: 5-3/16" (from bottom to top of faucet)Spout Height: 2-13/16" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 7-1/2" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Faucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation)Faucet Centers: 8" - 16" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-1/2" (cannot mount on thicker decks)Faucet Hole Size 1-1/8" Double Handle Polished Chrome