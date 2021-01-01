OzellaFlush Mount

The product combines the timeless beauty of favrile art glass and up to the minute LED technology to create a one of a kind look for any room in your home. This lovely flower features a center of light beige yellow with concentric beige circles against a yellow background radiating to the ruffled edge of the piece. Using hand-blown favrile art glass means no 2 pieces are exactly alike and ensures yours will be a one of a kind work of illuminated art. The plate mounts to your wall via a metal base that s finished in lustrous that easily complements any décor. Perfect for any room, this product also makes an excellent gift whose recipient will proudly display for many years to come.