From sterling home
Sterling Home Oyster Creek Set of 2 accent table, Multicolor
Advertisement
Made from wood and metal Wood tone, white Enamel finish Small 18W x 12D x 24H; LG 24W x 15D x 31H Rustic Farmhouse Our Oyster Creek nested tables were inspired by antique prairie-style wash basins. To simulate generations of use, We paired clean white and aged Black enamel with warm natural wood. The result is a nostalgic design with fashionable modern-rustic appeal. Convenient removable trays. Authentic design-in handles.