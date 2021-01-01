Oxygen Free Pure Copper 162 Bulk Speaker Wire 16AWG CL2 in Wall Audio Cable 162

Highest quality 2 conductor speaker wire flexible clear PVC jacket with red stripe polarity alows for fast, easy and accurate installations 99.99% Oxygen Free Copper (OFC) Conductors. Compatible with Bare Wire Connectors, Banana Plugs, Spade Tips or Bent Pin Connectors This pro-grade CL2 rated, speaker wire is an ideal choice for connecting your loud speakers to an AV receiver or amplifier in a 2.1, 5.1, or 7.1 channel home theater system Heavy gauge conductors are made of solid oxygen-free copper as opposed to copper clad aluminum (CCA) or copper clad steel (CCS) to resist corrosion and deliver pristine sound Tough, yet flexible white insulated jacket is market with a stripe on one side for polarity and is marked at 2FT intervals for easy installation.