Treat yourself to a place that provides you with an escape from the difficulties of the day. This Oxley Tribal Black Area Rug can help you create a room that’s as much a respite from the rest of the world as it is a beautifully designed space. With moments of black complemented by a color palette filled with soft hues, this power-loomed piece provides the perfect amount of drama. Whether in your living, dining, or bedroom, this rug is a charismatic accessory with cozy appeal. Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'