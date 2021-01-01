Oxley Crazy 33' L x 21" W Solid Wallpaper Roll

The colors reflect the modern spirit. Random patterns in a number of looks show that these colors are anything but boring. And the variety of motifs creates a positive ambiance. Crazy stripes, dynamic splashes of color, odd circles, romantic ornaments, large and small floral patterns and all sorts of other motifs bring walls to life.Features:Extremely high quality – this wallpaper is of perfect quality, made using only the finest materials and excellent manufacturing practices. This wallpaper is long lasting, waterproof and easily removable (with wallpaper prep-coat primer). Easier to handle due to its tear-resistant properties, making it very easy to place on the wallsPriced by one roll wallpaper, this wallpaper is not prepasted - please apply wallpaper pasteThe wallpaper brings color, character and stylish detail to a room with exciting new look for your wallsEasier to handle due to its tear-resistant properties, making it very easy to place on the wallsProduct Type: RollStyle: Modern & ContemporaryPattern: Solid ColorLife Stage: AdultTheme: Texture: Color: BlackPrimary Material: Primary Material Details: Water Resistant: YesWater Resistant Details: Stain Resistant: YesApplication Type: Non-pastedNon-Pasted Details: Match Type: Removal Type: Peelable;StrippableWashable: YesPaintable: NoProduct Care: Wipe downCountry of Origin: GermanyDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernSpefications:ADA Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: Certifications: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoLow Lead Compliant: Dimensions:Border Height: Border Length: Overall Length: 396Overall Width: 21Design Repeat: Square Footage per Unit: 57.75Assembly:Warranty: Color: Black