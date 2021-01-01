Oxford Waterproof, Tear Proof Hammock Style Car Seat Cover

Made of rip stop oxford nylon, these waterproof, tear proof car seat covers keep your back seat looking brand newFits all cars and SUVs with adjustable straps and Velcro bandsFitted with seat belt slits so passengers can ride in the back seatFitted with metal zipper to easily fold down one side so passengers can ride in the back seatAlso great for protecting your car seats from kids drinks and food, plants and gardening equipment and other potential damaging materials