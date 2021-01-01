Modern loft or modern farmhouse the Oxford bed with matching footboard puts a twist on contemporary design. Crafted from a mix of solid hardwood and veneers for durability, this bed ships complete with a strong, supportive slat kit and does not require a foundation. The mattress sits on top of the slats and rests on the side rails, allowing for good airflow and providing great support. This design includes a convenient trundle bed! Attach the included surface mount turbo charger and keep all your electronics charged and ready to go! Atlantic Furniture Oxford Walnut Twin Trundle Bed in Brown | AG8361224