Atlantic Furniture Oxford Queen Bed with USB Turbo Charger in Walnut, Brown

Modern loft or modern farmhouse the Oxford bed puts a twist on contemporary design. Crafted from a mix of solid hardwood and veneers for durability, this bed ships complete with a strong, supportive slat kit and does not require a foundation. The mattress sits on top of the slats and rests on the side rails, allowing for good airflow and providing great support. Attach the included surface mount turbo charger and keep all your electronics charged and ready to go!. Color: Walnut.