Newhouse Lighting Oxford White Metal Flexible LED Goose Neck Lamp for Desk or Table with 1 Free 6-Watt LED Bulb Included

The Oxford White Metal Flexible LED Goose Neck Lamp for Desk or Table sports a minimalist, classic adjustable goose neck design. Straightforward and classic, this desk lamp's light is soft on the eyes, uses optimal energy, and is well suited to use in a a wide variety of tasks. It would be a perfect choice as a desk lamp in your home, office desk, bedroom or studio. Made from high quality, built to last materials, this LED light is sure to save you tons on extra costs for replacements or energy. Furthermore, it's ready to use right out of the box with an included LED bulb for reliable, flicker-free lighting. Here at Newhouse Lighting, we are focused on providing our customers with sensible, stylish, and efficient LED lighting products. We provide lighting of the highest quality while using just a fraction of the energy that outdated incandescent and halogen lamps use. By reducing energy consumption, our LED lamps can save you costs on your electric bill and help reduce carbon dioxide emissions.