Home Dynamix Oxford Huron Area Rug

The trendsetting area rugs of the Oxford collection from Home Dynamix are sure to bring out the best of any room?s existing décor. Whether you are looking for floral, modern, or traditional the Oxford collection will give you just the indoor area rug you?ve been looking for to complete your look. Cool color schemes meet elaborate details to offer a casual comfort that makes the Oxford collection truly unique. Our heat set polypropylene is specially combined with a versatile polyester. This makes your favorite area rug easy to care for, while also maintaining the high quality that Home Dynamix is known for. Enhance any room in your home. with this intriguing floor accent piece. Tightly stitched, highly durable construction keeps this rug in great condition even with heavy foot traffic or placed beneath home furniture. The Ultra Stop Rug Pad by Home Dynamix is recommended to help protect your floors and extend the life of your rugs. Available in many sizes and ideal for any living room, bedroom, guest room, home office, dining room, hallway or kids' room.