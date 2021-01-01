Unique Loom Oxford Bodleian Runner Rug, Beige, 2' 7 x 12' 0

With tribal-inspired geometric floral and medallion patterns rendered in soothing blue, cream and pink hues, the Oxford Collection is at the peak of style. The subtle abrash gives these rugs a distinctive distressed look that looks right at home alongside a wide range of contemporary and traditional styles alike. Finally, the medium-height polypropylene pile is soft while staying easy to clean. Perfect for medium to low traffic areas like bedrooms and living rooms where you want to emphasize your on-trend vintage style.