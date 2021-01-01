From best master furniture
Best Master Furniture Oxford 94 in. Traditional Hazelnut Floral Chenille 3-Seater Sofa
Create a more luxury and comfortable living room with this traditional sofa. This living room loveseat features a hand crafted wood design with gold wood trimmings. The loveseat comes with Individual Pocket Coils and made of Solid Wood with Birch Wood Veneer. The back is cushioned and designed with an oval shape upholstered in synthetic silk fabric. All pillows are included with the loveseat. The rolled arms and queen Anne legs gives this set a more antique look. Color: Hazelnut.