Springdale Lighting Oxford 8-Light Polished Chrome Chandelier Solid Crystal
This 8-light Chandelier from the Oxford collection by Dale Tiffany will enhance your home with a perfect mix of form and function. The features include a Polished Chrome finish applied by experts. Ensuring you giving the highest standards of quality and workmanship for every one of its products. Each glass shade is inspected on a light box to ensure brilliance of color, pattern, continuity and structural integrity.