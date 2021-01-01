From springdale lighting

Springdale Lighting Oxford 8-Light Polished Chrome Chandelier Solid Crystal

$1,200.00
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

This 8-light Chandelier from the Oxford collection by Dale Tiffany will enhance your home with a perfect mix of form and function. The features include a Polished Chrome finish applied by experts. Ensuring you giving the highest standards of quality and workmanship for every one of its products. Each glass shade is inspected on a light box to ensure brilliance of color, pattern, continuity and structural integrity.

