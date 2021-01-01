From fresca
Fresca Oxford 72-in Antique White Undermount Double Sink Bathroom Vanity with White Engineered Stone Top | FCB20-3636AW-CWH-U
Advertisement
Blending clean lines with classic wood, the Fresca Oxford Traditional Bathroom Vanity is a must-have for modern and traditional bathrooms alike. The vanity frame itself features solid wood in a stunning antique white finish that’s sure to stand out in any bathroom and match all interiors. Available in many different finishes and configurations. Fresca Oxford 72-in Antique White Undermount Double Sink Bathroom Vanity with White Engineered Stone Top | FCB20-3636AW-CWH-U