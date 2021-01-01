Fresca Oxford 60 in. Traditional Bathroom Vanity Cabinet in Antique White

Whether you prefer a modern look or a more traditional style, the Fresca Oxford Traditional Bathroom Cabinets are a great starting point when updating your bathroom. They would blend beautifully with any decor. These gorgeous shaker style wood cabinets have a lovely Antique White finish. This stylish combination features an open storage compartment in the middle with shelved side units that offer ample space for all your bathroom necessities. To give this piece a unique touch, handy dovetail drawers with polished chrome pulls are positioned along the base of the cabinets, providing additional storage. The Fresca Oxford Antique White Traditional Bathroom Cabinets measure 60 in. W and are also offered with an elegant Espresso or Mahogany finish, in various sizes and configurations.