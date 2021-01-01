Whether you prefer a modern look or a more traditional style, the Fresca Oxford Traditional Bathroom Cabinet is a great starting point when updating your bathroom. This shaker style wood cabinet has a rich Espresso finish and would add a stylish touch to any dé£¯r. Two cabinet doors on soft close hinges open to reveal a roomy storage compartment with plenty of space for bathroom essentials. A soft close dovetail drawer is uniquely placed across the bottom of the cabinet to keep daily toiletries organized. Elegant chrome pulls add the perfect finishing touch. The Fresca Oxford Espresso Traditional Bathroom Cabinet measures 24\" in width and can be purchased in 30” or 36”. Fresca Oxford 24-in Espresso Bathroom Vanity Cabinet in Brown | FCB2024ES