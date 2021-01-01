VepaDesigns New Year Ox Cartoon Chinese New Year 2021 Holiday Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Say goodbye 2020 hello 2021 by this zodiac pillow! This is the perfect gift for your family and friends even if you are in social distancing in new years eve party celebration because we survived 2020 that is worst year ever! Welcome 2k21 year of the ox by this awesome design pillow! This is the perfect quarantine gift while celebrating NYE in social distance while watching fireworks on December 31! It's also a great present for christmas, or birthday! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only