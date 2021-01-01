Signature Design by Ashley Owner's Box Faux Leather Power Reclining Sofa, Brown

POWER RECLINING SOFA: When it comes to style, you've got game - Rest assured, this dual -sided power reclining sofa is sure to win you over with its ultra-cool looks and major league features FAUX LEATHER: Showcasing all the bells and whistles, this designer reclining sofa is inspired by sports car interiors—with a fabulous faux leather accentuated with horizontal channel tufting MODERN FEATURES: One-touch power control with an Easy View; Power headrest puts you in the driver’s seat; Dual cup holders and armrests with hidden storage take form and function to another level SMART DESIGN: A middle seat with drop-down table, cup holders and docking station cater to your every want and need - Measures 82.63" W x 35.5" D x 44.75" H MINOR ASSEMBLY: Simply install easy-off chair back with a screwdriver (not included) and your recliner will be ready to use; Power cord included; UL Listed; Fits through doorways 30" or wider