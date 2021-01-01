OWM3 Wall and Bookshelf Speakers The Most HighPerformance Versatile Loudspeaker Paintable Grilles Pair Black

OWM3 are durable, high performance speakers, equipped with a 4.5' Mid/Woofer, 1' Tweeter, exclusive Dynamic Balance & Capacitive Coupling Technology (CCT) that PRODUCES DETAILED AUDIO, MAKING YOUR MOVIE & MUSIC NIGHTS EXQUISITE ENGINEERED WITH QUALITY, Polk's compact multi-application speaker delivers DEEPER BASS WITH MINIMAL DISTORTIONS EVEN AT EXTREME VOLUME LEVELS. No more muffled sounds anymore, just NATURAL LIKELIKE SURROUND SOUND FILLING YOUR ROOM 7 UNIQUE PLACEMENT OPTIONS The DISTINCT CURVED DESIGN allows you to choose between 7 orientations - horizontal, vertical, corner, angular, shelf, top or mount them on a wall. Take your pick! VERSATILITY IN APPLICATION AS WELL In your bedroom, as surrounds for home theater or plug them to your computer for an immersive gaming experience. Movie, Music or Play, one room or more weve got it all covered! Polks UNWAVERING COMMITMENT, RELIABILITY, AND CRAFTSMANSHIP has made it one