From boredkoalas lgbt pillows gay pride support gifts
BoredKoalas LGBT Pillows Gay Pride Support Gifts Owl Equal Rainbow Gay Pride Cute Equalty LGBT Animal Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Grab this rainbow flag Owl Equal Rainbow Gay Pride throw pillow for your gay boyfriend or girlfriend! It's the perfect gift idea & present for Birthday, LGBT Pride Month, Equality Protest, Parade, Awareness or National Coming Out Day This cute cute Owl Equal Rainbow Gay Pride pillow is a perfect gift for Gays, Homosexuals, Lesbians, Proud Ally men, women, kids. Show support for the LGBT Community and equality using this rainbow flag civil rights love wins couch cushion 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only