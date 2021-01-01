Advantage Owen Light Brown Ikat Stripes Wallpaper

This dimensional take on a traditional pattern will give your walls natural flair. Two tones of light brown create thin vertical stripes, the jagged boundary between colors and raised inks giving the design the look of woven natural fibers. Owen is an unpasted, non woven wallpaper. Advantage makes decorating with wallpaper approachable and accessible for everyone. The trends of today are rendered in beautiful, budget-friendly designs that fit the bill for any decorating project.