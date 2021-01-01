Ameriwood Home Owen Collection Retro TV Stand, Rustic Oak

Modern, transitional, and industrial styles come together in the Ameriwood Home Owen Retro TV Stand for TVs up to 42” wide and 50 lbs The simple and stylish rustic brown oak finish on the laminated particleboard pairs well with the black metal hairpin legs creating a mid-century design retro enthusiasts will love Two cubbies are perfect for placing your DVD Player, cable box, and gaming consoles The TV Stand ships flat to your door and 2 adults are recommended for assembly. TV Stand can hold up to a 42” TV and 50 lbs. Each cubby can hold up to 15 lbs. Assembled dimensions: 24.6"H x 42"W x 19.6"D With over 30 years' experience in RTA furniture, Ameriwood Home offers a wide range of home furniture products for every room of the house