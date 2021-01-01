Intelligent Design Owen 3-pc. Reversible Comforter Set, One Size , Blue

The Intelligent Design Owen reversible comforter set offers a simple and handsome update to your bedroom. This reversible comforter features black taping details on top of the bed and flips to a printed buffalo check pattern on reverse in coordinating colors. Matching reversible sham(s) mirror the complete design of the comforter to create a chic casual look. Constructed from ultra-soft microfiber fabric, this reversible comforter set is machine washable for easy care.Fully reversible comforter set - solid with taping detail on one side, printed buffalo check pattern on reverseSet includes comforter and 2 matching shams (1 in twin/twinxl size)Contemporary bedding set that offers comfort and value# Pieces In Set: 2Included: 1 Comforter(s), 1 Standard Sham(s)Features: ReversibleQuilt Style: PrintedBed Size: Twin-Twin XlFill Weight: 28 oz. of FillBedding Measurements: 68 Width/Inches, 90 Length/InchesBedding Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterBedding Filling Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: MicrofiberSham Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterDecor Styles: ContemporarySham Care: Machine WashDecorative Pillow Care: Spot CleanBedding Care: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported