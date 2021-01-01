The Dorado Square LED Outdoor Wall Mount Cylinder Light features a contemporary design that’s sure to compliment any architectural structure. It’s constructed with die-cast aluminum and finished with a fine-textured, UV-stabilized powder-coat finish. The unique prismatic lens produces over 2, 000 lumens of bright light, ideal for any outdoor area. The Dorado is ideal for porches, walls, columns, walkways, and general outdoor lighting as needed. The universal junction box mounting plate is detachable to make installation as easy as possible. This high-performance light can be used with both 120-Volt or 277-Volt applications. Available in White or Bronze in 3000K, 4000K, or 5000K color temperatures. Protected by NICOR’s 5-year limited warranty. Nicor Lighting OWC Square 7.125-in H White Integrated Outdoor Wall Light | OWCQ4D1022MV50WH