OW149-2 Colonial Sofa by Carl Hansen - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (OW149-2 -OAK NCS S9000 -N -SIF 98)

Designer Ole Wanscher has combined an old fashioned aesthetic with contemporary technology and craft in the OW149-2 Colonial Sofa by Carl Hansen. The two seater sofa features a solid wood frame as compact as it is strong, with cotton webbing to comfortably hold up its cushions. The upholstery is made of leather available in multiple understatedly beautiful colors, making this a classy and dignified piece of furniture. Boasting over 100 years of tradition in furniture design, Carl Hansen & Son maintains bespoke craftsmanship in combination with modern innovations. Pairing with some of the most well-known designers from their mid-century heyday to modern day, Carl Hansen's devotion to top quality materials, sustainability and design driven furniture is easily evidenced in the beauty and eclectic nature of their decidedly Danish-modern assortment. Color: Black. Finish: Oak - Black