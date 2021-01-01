Ovid 2 - Drawer Nightstand Bachelor's Chest in Light yellow

Description: Fashion style: innovative storage bedside table design, add color to the home Multi-storey: large-capacity drawer design to meet more storage needs Physical retreat, solid support: natural solid wooden table legs, creating a beautiful visual experience, strengthening support Drawer storage: double drawer design large capacity storage, increase storage space Smooth sealing: professional hot melt seal is firm, beautiful and not easy to fall off Invisible handle, beautiful and practical: retain the overall beauty of the margin, the invisible handle is easier Smooth edge sealing, careful details: Every detail we do with our heart, smooth edge sealing technology, products are not easy to warp Easy to assemble and easy to disassemble Feature: 100% Brand new and high quality Material: MDF Color: Match fir Size: 40x34.2x54cmcm/15.7x13.38x21.25in Applicable scene: bedroom, living room, etc. Gross weight:22.4lb