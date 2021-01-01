From globe electric
Oversized Vintage Edison Tube 60W Clear Glass Dimmable Incandescent Light Bulb, E26 Base, 220 Lumens,83006
Advertisement
HANDCRAFTED: each large bulb is one if a kind to create an exclusive look for your individual style UNIQUE SHAPE: meticulously designed to preserve a vintage look, Globe's oversized T30 bulb, with its classic spiral filament, adds an old-world feel to any space LIGHT OUTPUT: 220 lumens - 60 watts - 2200 kelvin (soft white) - 3000 hour bulb life SOFT WHITE: 2200 kelvin soft white color, providing a traditional warm and cozy ambiance.Color Rendering Index (CRI):80 BULB SPECS: standard medium/E26 base with a large T30 shape for special lighting designs. Fits into any standard pendant or light fixture, Weight: 0.2 Pounds, Manufacturer: Globe Electric