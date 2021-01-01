From williston forge
Oversized Plinio 31.5" Wall Clock
Faintly reminiscent of Renaissance Revival style architecture, strength and solidarity are the hallmarks of this Oversized 31.5" Wall Clock. Featuring an aged, tinted metal finish this wall clock includes two adjacent beams that enclose upon the dial for a simple, tasteful impression. This wall clock hangs perfectly on any light-colored background or setting. Employing roman numerals on the dial, this clock is an ideal piece to provide a traditional, elegant design to a kitchen, office or living area.