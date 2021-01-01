MF Studio Oversized Padded Zero Gravity Chair Heavy Duty Steel Frame Folding Lounge Recliners With Cup Holder, Cobalt Blue

Thick padded comfort: Overall padded seat and back for upgraded comfort. 30" width Oversized XL zero gravity chair provides you more relaxing space. Free cup holder included. Extra-wide Seating: 30" width XL zero gravity lounge chair provides you more relaxing space. Oversized zero gravity chair support up to 350lbs. Weight only 20.55 lbs, no assembly needed Upgraded Material: Exclusive Cationic+ Slubbed fabric, ultra-soft, fade-resistant and wearproof, more breathable, durable and comfortable. Safe & Sturdy Construction: MAX capacity 350lbs. Triangular support structure offers excellent stability for safe load-bearing. Solid steel tube frame with powder coating for rust resistant, strong bungee cords and durable fabric ensure this heavy-duty zero gravity chair sturdy enough for long time use 1 Year warranty:Free exchange or replacement for installation problems, damage parts and missing parts, we promise 1-Year warranty part. If you have any questions, please feel free to send email to our service team: service@alphamarts.com. We will help you sooner. FETURES: Padded/Oversized/Foldable/Detachable pillow/Wooden pattern armrest Overall padded seat and back for upgraded comfort Oversized XL zero gravity chair: Open dimension: 35" L x 30" W x 45" H. Solid steel tube frame with powder coating for rust resistant Exclusive Cationic+ Slubbed fabric, ultra-soft, fade-resistant and wearproof Free cup holder included. NO Assembly Required Weight capacity: 350lbs. 1 Year warranty SPECIFICATIONS: NO Assembly Required Open dimension: 35" L x 30" W x 45" H. Folded dimension: 30" L x 6" W x 36" H. Product weight: 20.55lbs. Weight capacity: 350lbs.