From mf studio

MF Studio Oversized Padded Zero Gravity Chair Heavy Duty Steel Frame Folding Lounge Recliners With Cup Holder, Cobalt Blue

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Thick padded comfort: Overall padded seat and back for upgraded comfort. 30" width Oversized XL zero gravity chair provides you more relaxing space. Free cup holder included. Extra-wide Seating: 30" width XL zero gravity lounge chair provides you more relaxing space. Oversized zero gravity chair support up to 350lbs. Weight only 20.55 lbs, no assembly needed Upgraded Material: Exclusive Cationic+ Slubbed fabric, ultra-soft, fade-resistant and wearproof, more breathable, durable and comfortable. Safe & Sturdy Construction: MAX capacity 350lbs. Triangular support structure offers excellent stability for safe load-bearing. Solid steel tube frame with powder coating for rust resistant, strong bungee cords and durable fabric ensure this heavy-duty zero gravity chair sturdy enough for long time use 1 Year warranty:Free exchange or replacement for installation problems, damage parts and missing parts, we promise 1-Year warranty part. If you have any questions, please feel free to send email to our service team: service@alphamarts.com. We will help you sooner.  FETURES: Padded/Oversized/Foldable/Detachable pillow/Wooden pattern armrest Overall padded seat and back for upgraded comfort Oversized XL zero gravity chair: Open dimension: 35" L x 30" W x 45" H. Solid steel tube frame with powder coating for rust resistant Exclusive Cationic+ Slubbed fabric, ultra-soft, fade-resistant and wearproof Free cup holder included. NO Assembly Required Weight capacity: 350lbs. 1 Year warranty  SPECIFICATIONS: NO Assembly Required Open dimension: 35" L x 30" W x 45" H. Folded dimension: 30" L x 6" W x 36" H. Product weight: 20.55lbs. Weight capacity: 350lbs.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com