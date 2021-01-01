Mccary Oversized Mccary 26" Wall Clock

Wall clocks aren't just for telling time anymore: You can use this clock both as a timepiece and a statement piece. The frame is crafted from solid pine wood with a quatrefoil silhouette. It also has a two-tone, distressed brown and beige finish, for some well-worn farmhouse appeal. The face features Roman numerals and spade hands, both with a weathered finish to round out this piece's look, making it ideal in French country-inspired spaces. Metal hangers on the back allow you to install this clock right when it arrives. Plus, this piece is powered by two AA batteries (not included). Hand-curated by Ophelia & Co..