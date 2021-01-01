From brandtworks
BrandtWorks Oversized White Industrial Style Wall Clock Analog Round Wall Clock in Off-White | 30WHBKIND
Advertisement
This large custom-made wall clock features a horizontal wood slat construction. The antique white distressed finish and classic hand painted black numerals complete the vintage look. A premium high torque quartz clock movement, antique-style spade hands, plus attached hardware are all included. Multiple sizes to choose from all with no assembly required. The clock movement does requires one AA battery to operate which is not included. BrandtWorks Oversized White Industrial Style Wall Clock Analog Round Wall Clock in Off-White | 30WHBKIND