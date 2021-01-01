From brandtworks
BrandtWorks Oversized Horizontal Farmhouse Wall Clock Analog Round Wall Clock in Off-White | HCFH-018
Advertisement
This large custom-made farmhouse wall clock features a horizontal barnwood style with a finished wood back. The white distressed finish and classic hand painted black Roman Numerals complete the vintage farm to home look. A premium American Made High Torque Quartz Clock Movement, antique-style spade hands, plus attached hardware are all included. Available size options range from 18 inches to 50 inches in diameter with no assembly required. The clock movement does requires one AA battery to operate which is not included. BrandtWorks Oversized Horizontal Farmhouse Wall Clock Analog Round Wall Clock in Off-White | HCFH-018