Black Oversized Floating Picture Frame, 8x10

This frame is the perfect way to showcase your favorite memories. The Black Oversized Floating Picture Frame is a great choice for any nostalgic photos. Frame measures 11L x 1.5W x 14H in. Frame crafted of metal and glass Black finish Oversized floating design Holds one (1) 8x10 photo Easel back for tabletop display Keyhole hooks for vertical or horizontal hanging Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.