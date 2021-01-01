Oversized Cutting Board, 3 Piece, Easy Grip Handle, Juice Grooves, Non-Slip, Extra Large Thick Chopping Boards, Dishwasher Safe, Non Porous.

Best Quality Guranteed. NOT ALL CUTTING BOARDS ARE CREATED EQUAL! Our professional quality cutting boards and cheese servers are both strong and durable to help ensure that they remain in place on most smooth and clean surfaces. MUCH LARGER AND THICKER: Our cutting boards have been designed to satisfy even the most demanding chef needs! The set of three comes with: a large 16" x 11.2", a medium 13.8" x 9.6" and a small 11.8" x 8" size. They are thicker and larger than most other cutting boards and contain deep grooves to catch juices so your countertop stays clean. CLEAN and SAFE: The boards are dishwasher Safe and BPA Free. Plus, they're non-porous (unlike wood/Bamboo), so they won't splinter, crack or peel. No oiling or maintenance necessary! WON'T DULL OR HARM KNIVES: Our cutting boards are a great choice for chopping vegetables and meats and serving cheese. GUARANTEE: No Questions Asked Return Policy. Guaranteed to Hold Gripping Prope