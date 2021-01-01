From husky
Husky oversize Medium Full Goat Leather Extreme Duty Glove, Black
Husky Xtreme duty mechanics goat leather glove is a premium glove for all tasks. High-level genuine goat leather is durable and provides great hand feeling for consumers. Heavy rubber padded maximum covered back of hand gives best protection from impact. Breathable and soft back fabric enhances the flexibility of a glove feeling. Adjustable wrist strap fits for different types of hands. Touch screen compatible on back index finger to manage smart phone during works. Size: medium. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.