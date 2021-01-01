20"x40" Oversize Meda Lumbar Throw Pillow Red/Terracotta - Patina Vie

Globally inspired printed cotton body pillow in terracotta and natural tones, adorned with a whipstitch edge detail for that relaxed look. Lovingly designed and created just for your home. Lend vintage flair to your indoor space with this 20” x 40” Pillow from Patina Vie. Crafted with a soft and breathable cotton exterior and polyester plush fill, this throw pillow offers a beautiful accent to any room year-round. Place on your favorite sofa as a solo accent piece or mix and match with for a curated look. Please do not machine wash or dry this pillow. Spot clean only. Pattern: Geometric.