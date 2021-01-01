Overlap LED Chandelier by Rotaliana by LUMINART - Color: Bronze - Finish: Matte - (L161OVH1 000 64 FL1)

The Overlap LED Chandelier from Rotaliana by Luminart is a scenic functional sculpture inviting interaction with a composition of rotating discs. The chandeliers geometric visual language falls in line with designer Paolo DellElces approach of displaying a clear and precise form with an essential sensual quality. Fitted to a central aluminum disc, rotating circular elements create an abstract graphic design, making it free for interpretation. The overlapping composition of the circles creates a clear sense of depth that reveals itself as shadows wrap around their edges with a simple touch of light. On the back of the central circle, a wide LED module serves as a singular source of indirect lighting. The LEDs turn on to create a clean glaze of light that spills over the top of the shapes. The chandelier brings rooms a sculptural visual with a spacious glow. Best known for its stylish yet sustainable lighting solutions, Rotaliana by LUMINART is a lighting industry favorite. Its collections can be seen in a variety of public and private spaces and featured collections include the ultramodern neon Squiggle collection and the durable yet striking Dina collection that features mixed materials like aluminum and polycarbonate. Another noteworthy collection from Rotaliana is its Capri collection, which is instantly recognized by its woven-style aluminum elements. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze