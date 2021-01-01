From isabelline

7'X9'3" Overdyed Green Cast Vintage Persian Shiraz With Serrated Medallion Low To The Pile Organic Wool Hand Knotted Clean Oriental Rug 0FD93DC4A38941

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

One Of A Kind Genuine Hand-Knotted Oriental Rug

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com