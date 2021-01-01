Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack, Large Premium 201 Stainless Steel Dish Rack With Utensil Holder Hooks For Kitchen Counter Non-Slip

Our story:How we got our start?Established in 2015, the philosophy of our is to make people’s lives simpler. We mainly provide household products, bags and pet supplies are also under development. We never stop the road of developing products.What makes our product unique?Our dish rack can help you organize your kitchen supplies effectively and keep neat. The quality of our product is strictly controlled and the perfect design fits every kitchen.Why we love what we do?We are committed to providing products that bring perfect quality and life interest to people. To make customers feel ease and make every home warm is our wish.One of the Challenges of Having a Small Kitchen is SpaceSink dish rack help you achieve the best utilization of the space above the sink(1) Multifunction dish rack over the sink with 6 different areas(2) Hold plenty of dishes up to 42lbs at once without feeling weak(3) Water will drip right into the sink rather than onto the countertopYou can stay organized in your dishwashing and have plenty of space for each and every little thing.