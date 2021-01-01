Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack, 2 Tier Stainless Steel Above Sink Dish Rack Sink Shelf For Kitchen, Rustproof Kitchen Sink Drying Rack For Storage

Our Over Sink Dish Drying Rack - An Essential to Save space & Organized KitchenEveryone wants a well-organized and tidy kitchen. An over sink dish rack is a good helper to free up counter space and make your washing job more efficient.Durable stainless steel and stable h-shaped lengthened bend feet support this sink dish drying rack steady in place. Versatile compartments are designed to help you air-dry, organize kitchen tools and make you have a better mood during the kitchen working.Save Up Space, Make Your Kitchen Tidy & NeatMulti-functional:2 tier over sink dish rack is spacious to make efficient use of the empty space above sink.This over sink dish drying rack is equipped with bowl rack, plate rack, fruit vegetable basket, cutlery holder, cutting board rack, detergent basket, and more.Ultra Stable Design:Creative h-shaped lengthened bend feet are better to balance the weight and more stable than other over the sink organizer with upright feet. Bearing the weight up to 42 lbRustproof and Stylish:The over sink dish rack adopts premium 201 stainless steel and processed polishing and welding, durable and long lasting. Stylish design make it a stylish and exquisite kitchen decoration, suitable for different styles of kitchens.