MIRUO Over The Door Mirror Dressing Make Up Full Length Hanging Door Mirror Polystyrene Frame for Bathroom, Bedroom, Living Room, Dorm and More(Black, 47"" x 12"")" (SRCVC-JJ01400-12030-Black)

Durable Plastic Frame-Multi-layered for more protection. original edge-sealing technology, the frame is very light and durable, convenient for move and installation. HD & Explosion-proof-The door mirror is coated with silver nitrate, anti-rust treatment, no oxidize and rust. Shattered glass will not be spilled out even impacted by external force, safe and protective. Essential: This mirror is essential when you apply cosmetics or choose your outfit, it is also a great home decor. Placement-This mirror can be hang on a door or lean against the wall. You could place it in dressing room, bathroom, bedroom, dining room Warranty-Full refund or free replacement for mirror(s) damaged on arrival, no return is needed. Just send some pictures to us through Amazon Message to show the damaged mirror(s).